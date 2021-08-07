Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%.

Shares of NYSE:PK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.77. 2,721,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,139,634. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

