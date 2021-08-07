Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.03.

PK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of PK opened at $18.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $1,474,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $14,420,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 428,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

