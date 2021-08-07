Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 12,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 435,192 shares.The stock last traded at $117.00 and had previously closed at $115.15.

The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.07.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 40.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,323,000 after acquiring an additional 431,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,809,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 51.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,031,000 after acquiring an additional 271,547 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 160.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after acquiring an additional 233,947 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,334,000 after acquiring an additional 199,114 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

