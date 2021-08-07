Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Papa John’s International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.07.

PZZA stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.87. The company had a trading volume of 604,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,446. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $122.59.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,752,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,601,000 after buying an additional 86,198 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,323,000 after buying an additional 431,113 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,031,000 after buying an additional 271,547 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 730,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,743,000 after buying an additional 167,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 583,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,731,000 after buying an additional 77,252 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Papa John's International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

