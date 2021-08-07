Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.02. 105,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,827. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.58. Palomar has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $121.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.43 and a beta of -0.29.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $46,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Britt Morries sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $196,509.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,201. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLMR shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

