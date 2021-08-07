Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Yalla Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yalla Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,847,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Yalla Group during the first quarter worth approximately $10,851,000. 3.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YALA stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -635.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71. Yalla Group Limited has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $41.35.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yalla Group Limited will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Yalla Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

