Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $259,000 Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 77.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 26,420 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after acquiring an additional 648,878 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 3.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet downgraded The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. raised their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

