Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 3,389 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 38,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $79.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.61. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.49 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

