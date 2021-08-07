Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 15,175 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 94.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 915 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,175 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on WIX shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays downgraded Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.18.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $267.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.24. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $213.12 and a 1-year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.