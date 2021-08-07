Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 150,624 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 45,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RUSHA opened at $45.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

