Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $241,000 in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YSG. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter worth $54,208,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 510.4% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,641,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,378 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 615.3% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,576,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,685 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter worth $21,827,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth $28,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

YSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 86 Research initiated coverage on Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

NYSE:YSG opened at $6.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.77. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $220.47 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

