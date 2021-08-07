Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.15) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.15) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.16). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%.

PACB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -87.32 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 35.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth about $7,146,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,540,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,927,000 after acquiring an additional 221,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

