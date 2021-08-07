Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth $4,724,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Owl Rock Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.23%.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 43,530 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $613,773.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,804,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,344,197.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $510,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,754,553 shares in the company, valued at $577,492,016.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,082,400 shares of company stock worth $15,737,525 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

