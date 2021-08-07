Ouster (OUST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter.

Ouster stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42. Ouster has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OUST. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

