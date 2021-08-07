OTA Financial Group L.P. Acquires New Stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAAC. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 593.5% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 115,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 99,250 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,221,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,927,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,292,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Montes Archimedes Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAAC opened at $9.89 on Friday. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.