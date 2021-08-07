Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) released its earnings results on Friday. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. Orthofix Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.740-$0.820 EPS.

Shares of OFIX stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.58. 160,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,185. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.66. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $793.70 million, a P/E ratio of -27.05, a PEG ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

