Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) CEO Christopher M. Smith Sells 61,800 Shares

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 61,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $1,346,622.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,063.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ OCDX opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.03. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $22.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.39 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $17,732,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $16,473,000. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,767,019,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $21,388,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,595,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.