Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at C$4.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.03. Orla Mining has a twelve month low of C$3.84 and a twelve month high of C$7.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.93.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orla Mining will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

