ORIX (NYSE:IX) Sets New 1-Year High at $91.97

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $91.97 and last traded at $91.97, with a volume of 9281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get ORIX alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). ORIX had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ORIX during the first quarter valued at about $652,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ORIX by 533,246.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 399,935 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ORIX by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in ORIX by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ORIX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX (NYSE:IX)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.