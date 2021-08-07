Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Roth Capital

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) had its price objective lowered by Roth Capital from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

OESX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Shares of OESX stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $155.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth $743,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

