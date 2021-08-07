Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Truist began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Shares of OGN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,262. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,080,000. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,174,000. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

