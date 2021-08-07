OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC upped their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI opened at $2.69 on Thursday. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.09.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 287.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,031,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after buying an additional 2,990,403 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,764,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 609,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 747.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 570,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 503,294 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 391.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 421,791 shares during the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

