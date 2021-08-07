Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 7,715 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of The J. M. Smucker worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 62,591 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 760,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,955,000 after purchasing an additional 78,176 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $145,035,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,112,000 after purchasing an additional 42,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $127.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.80.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

