Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 5,560 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $8,225,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 203,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 716,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,053,000 after buying an additional 50,633 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $67.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.21. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.87.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

LNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

