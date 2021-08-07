Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $4.89 Million in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth approximately $121,964,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Novavax by 137.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 476,750 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth approximately $45,328,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $42,608,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $765,293.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,551.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $572,655.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,062.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $16,525,373 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $189.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.25. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.67.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

