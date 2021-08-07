Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.99 Million Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,439 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $38,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.