Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $178,846,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,698 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 26.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,117 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 113.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,843,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,913,000 after buying an additional 1,510,883 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $32,753,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

NYSE CAG opened at $32.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.35%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.