Orchid Market Cap Reaches $275.55 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 26.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $275.55 million and approximately $83.66 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000921 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 39.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00055803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.95 or 0.00885974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00100215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00041992 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

