Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchard Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers medical research, gene therapy and inherited disorder treatment services which transforms the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. Orchard Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Orchard Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.10. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 8,919 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.