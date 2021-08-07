Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its target price lifted by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OPCH. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Option Care Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.49 and a beta of 1.12. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

