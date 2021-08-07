Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Option Care Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OPCH. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Option Care Health stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.49 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Option Care Health by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 389,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,549,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.