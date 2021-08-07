OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Reaches New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $62.21, with a volume of 1431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.47.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OPRX shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $565,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $157,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,933.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,249 shares of company stock worth $5,616,530 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,152.05 and a beta of 0.65.

About OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.