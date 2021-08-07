Oppenheimer Weighs in on Jack in the Box Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.68. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

JACK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.22.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $101.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.00. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $77.57 and a 52-week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,949,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $32,240,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $3,267,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 205,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

