Oppenheimer Comments on Terminix Global Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Terminix Global in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Terminix Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE:TMX opened at $46.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53. Terminix Global has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMX. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth $85,048,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the 1st quarter worth $74,701,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth $70,325,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the 1st quarter worth $63,163,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth $59,515,000.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.