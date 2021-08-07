Opium (OPIUM) Market Cap Reaches $9.21 Million

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Opium coin can now be bought for about $2.21 or 0.00005025 BTC on popular exchanges. Opium has a total market capitalization of $9.21 million and $99.15 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Opium has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Opium

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

