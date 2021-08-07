Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of OTEX traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.62. 640,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,930. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Open Text has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 92.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.2008 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Open Text in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 63.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Open Text during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

