Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OTEX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTEX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.62. The company had a trading volume of 640,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 92.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Open Text by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

