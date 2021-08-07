Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Releases Earnings Results

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Onex had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 79.87%. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter.

ONEXF opened at $73.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.72. Onex has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $78.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.3289 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th.

A number of research firms have commented on ONEXF. CIBC raised their target price on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Onex from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

