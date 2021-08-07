Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Releases Earnings Results

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Onex had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 79.87%. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter.
ONEXF opened at $73.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.72. Onex has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $78.16.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.3289 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th.
Onex Company Profile
ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.
See Also: Blockchain
Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.