ONEOK, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for ONEOK in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. raised their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.13.

ONEOK stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.04. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.