OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Stock Price Down 6.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s share price fell 6.9% during trading on Friday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $10.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. OneConnect Financial Technology traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.16. 78,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 958,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OCFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 341.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 34,535 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth about $2,952,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth about $1,076,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth about $845,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth about $1,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -75.14 and a beta of 0.40.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $126.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.81 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. As a group, analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

