OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $7.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $19.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OCFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Shares of OCFT opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.14 and a beta of 0.40. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $126.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.81 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 168.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 487,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 305,538 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 58,495 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 592.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 177,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

