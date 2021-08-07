OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CLSA lowered their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

NYSE:OCFT opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.76. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.14 and a beta of 0.40. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $126.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.81 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 168.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 487,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 305,538 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,087,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 58,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 592.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 177,909 shares in the last quarter. 16.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.