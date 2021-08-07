ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised ON Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.08.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.28. 6,067,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,551,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $46.29. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,773 shares of company stock worth $745,732. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 915,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,108,000 after acquiring an additional 47,565 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,464,000 after acquiring an additional 147,125 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 582.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 129,672 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 121.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 137,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

