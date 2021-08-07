Omnitude Reaches One Day Volume of $467,231.00 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, Omnitude has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar. Omnitude has a total market cap of $537,901.57 and approximately $467,231.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omnitude coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00056371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00015993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.22 or 0.00892702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00100725 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00042084 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

ECOM is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

