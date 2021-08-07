Omni 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $770.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. During the last week, Omni has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $3.61 or 0.00008311 BTC on major exchanges. Omni has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $770.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.66 or 0.00351494 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000652 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,248 coins and its circulating supply is 562,932 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

