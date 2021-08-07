Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Olympic Steel worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 21,193 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 13,351 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $343.50 million, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.67. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $463.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

