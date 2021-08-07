Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Makes New Investment in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,351.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at $38,414,821.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,424. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $65.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.55.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.