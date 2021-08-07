Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Makes New $407,000 Investment in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth about $56,168,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,140,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,406 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,372,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,997,000 after acquiring an additional 872,538 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,195,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,622,000 after acquiring an additional 375,994 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Separately, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,236. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $35.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.59%.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.