Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Invests $474,000 in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,079,000 after acquiring an additional 382,043 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 2,239.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,135,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,213,000 after buying an additional 2,044,552 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,379,000 after buying an additional 528,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after buying an additional 65,062 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,496,000 after purchasing an additional 167,380 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KFY shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

In other news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $730,687.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,357.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $67.83. The stock had a trading volume of 139,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.63. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $74.83.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

