Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 3,169 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCQ traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,152. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.57. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

